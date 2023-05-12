Jonas Brothers Celebrate ‘The Album’ With ‘Today’ Concert

The Jonas Brothers commenced release day for their new record The Album on Friday (May 12) by taking over Today for a special concert.

After pre-taping “Leave Before You Love Me,” their 2022 collab with Marshmello, for the NBC morning show’s 9 a.m. hour, the pop star siblings returned to the stage to kick off their show in earnest with “Waffle House,” the second single off their latest LP.

During the concert, the trio also debuted falsetto-strewn album cut “Summer Baby” live for the audience, and no one in the crowd loved the song more than Today host Hoda Kotb, who grooved through the crush of Jonatics giddily asking “Doesn’t it sound like summer?” as the Joe Jonas sang, “Outer world, voodoo baby, supernatural sugar cane/ Overdrive all the way, hypersonic ricochet/ In my head every day like a melody, baby/ Skyline, baby blue.” Later, the band capped off the concert with a surprise extra song by performing The Album lead single “Wings.”

“Wings” music video star Haley Lu Richardson was also on hand as Today‘s special correspondent for the concert, and even awarded one lucky fan from Baltimore two tickets to the JoBros’ upcoming tour kickoff at Yankee Stadium after learning the show Maryland show was the same day as the woman’s wedding.

Other artists slated to perform on Today‘s 2023 Citi Summer Concert Series in the coming weeks include Big Time Rush, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper, Karol G and more.

Check out moments from the Jonas Brothers’ Today concert below.