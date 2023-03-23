Jonas Brothers Think ‘The Album’ Is ‘The Best Body of Work’ of Their Career

The Jonas Brothers took to social media on Thursday (March 23) to give fans some insight into the creative process behind their upcoming sixth studio set, The Album.

“For the first time, the three of us are in the same place in life,” the siblings wrote on Twitter, “and as we continue to grow as brothers, husbands, fathers & artists, this project is a window into our lives. It’s the story of where we have been, what we have learned and where we are now.”

In a video shared with the tweet, Joe Jonas explains, “A lot’s changed since Happiness Begins was released. We’ve grown as a family and in turn, we’ve grown as human beings,” as pictures flash across the screen of him kissing wife Sophie Turner at Boston’s Fenway Park during the band’s Remember This Tour in 2021 and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra play with their new daughter Malti.

Later, the middle JoBro cites Carole King, Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan as a few of his favorite musical “storytellers” before calling the new music on The Album “a real honest conversation.”

In a follow-up tweet, the brothers concluded, “We feel it’s the best body of work we have ever made. THE ALBUM is our story and we can’t wait to share it with you on May 12th.”

The Jonas Brothers already previewed several tracks off The Album on the final night of their sold-out Broadway residency at the Marquis Theatre last weekend, including lead single “Wings” and sure-to-be fan favorites like “Waffle House,” “Montana Sky,” “Vacation Eyes” and “Walls.”

Check out the Jonas Brothers’ latest tease of The Album below.