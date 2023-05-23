Here’s What the Jonas Brothers Almost Named ‘The Album’

Jonas Brothers took to social media on Tuesday (May 23) to reveal the alternate title the band almost chose for their new studio set The Album.

The pop trio shared the nugget after one fan asked on Twitter, “If The Album wasn’t called the album what would you name it,” prompting them to reply, “We actually almost named it ‘Blue Jeans and Marijuana.’”

The line is borrowed from the opening lyrics of album cut “Americana,” on which they sing, “Americana, blue jeans and marijuana/ Type of friends that show their love by picking on ya/ On the phone or on the lawn or on the corner/ Springsteen to Billie Jean,” over plucky acoustic guitar.

Plenty of Jonatics replied to the tweet with their own ideas for The Album’s other titles, including “The 7th Album” in hilarious reference to the bridge of the JoBros’ early hit “Year 3000.” (“I took a trip to the year 3000/ This song had gone multi-platinum/ Everybody bought our seventh album/ It had outsold Kelly Clarkson.”)

Containing singles “Wings” and “Waffle House,” The Album bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 (chart dated May 27) behind Morgan Wallen’s seemingly unstoppable One Thing at a Time and Taylor Swift’s Midnights and also earned the trio their fourth consecutive No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart, following 2008’s A Little Bit Longer, 2009’s Lines, Vines & Trying Times and their 2019 comeback effort Happiness Begins.

On Tuesday night, the JoBros are set to return to their New Jersey roots for a special concert at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City ahead of kicking off their North American tour in support of The Album later this summer with two back-to-back shows at Yankee Stadium.

Check out the Jonas Brothers’ original idea for the name of The Album below.