Jonas Brothers Perform New Song ‘Waffle House,’ Debut ‘Walls’ on ‘SNL’: Watch

The tracks are featured on the trio's upcoming full-length, "The Album."

Jonas Brothers on "SNL"
Jonas Brothers as musical guest during "Saturday Night Live" on April 8, 2023. Will Heath/NBC

The Jonas Brothers previewed new songs from their upcoming release, The Album, during Saturday Night Live on April 8.

The trio opened with their catchy new single “Waffle House” and followed with the debut live performance of “Walls,” featuring Jon Bellion. Both performances were backed by a choir and featured Joe Jonas center stage, flanked by his brothers Nick and Kevin.

“Waffle House” is the second single off the Jonas Brothers’ forthcoming ’70s-inspired studio set, The Album. It follows the soaring lead single “Wings.” The project is scheduled for release on May 12 through Republic Records.

“‘Waffle House’ was born from a simple but powerful idea: When you sit down with the people that matter most, anything is possible. This song isn’t about a restaurant, it’s about coming together with the people you love and making your dreams come true,” the siblings said in a statement about the track.

Molly Shannon, who reprised her character Sally O’Malley for a sketch featuring the JoBros, served as host during the April 8 episode of SNL.

Earlier in the week, the Jonas Brothers announced that they’re headed to Yankee Stadium in New York for a special, one-night-only concert on Aug. 12. The three-piece will perform their five albums during the show, including their upcoming sixth studio set.

Watch Jonas Brothers’ SNL performances below. For those without cable, the broadcast streams on Peacock, which you can sign up for at the link here. Having a Peacock account also gives fans access to previous SNL episodes.

