Jonas Brothers Let Their Sibling Rivalry Fly During Hilarious ‘Song Association’

The Jonas Brothers made their own rules during a memorable game of “Song Association” with Elle.

To start, the siblings pulled a song out of their own catalog by singing “Lovebug” for the prompt “Love.” “It’s been around in our discography for over 15 years, and we don’t get tired of playing it,” Nick Jonas said of the fan-favorite single off 2008’s A Little Bit Longer. “We love that one,” Joe Jonas agreed.

The agreements stopped there though, as the two singers amusingly butted heads on the next word after Nick launched into “True to Your Heart” and Joe couldn’t identify the track by 98 Degrees and Stevie Wonder from Disney’s Mulan. “I don’t know this song. You could be making this up,” Joe insisted, leading his younger brother to emphatically point out, “We’re on a team.”

Only then did Joe change his tune by immediately responding, “I love that song. Yeah, I danced at prom to that song, I remember.”

“And you went to prom in what year? What year was that?” Nick probed while whipping out his phone to look up the artist. (Sorry, Joe, 2013 was not the right answer.)

After Kevin Jonas served up a rare helping of his own vocals on Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” the trio got into a hysterical tiff over starting their songs in the game on completely separate notes. “Here’s the problem: You asked us to sing. We all start in different keys,” Nick said, cutting off their a capella rendition of the Bee Gees classic “How Deep Is Your Love.” “You usually do this with one person, you don’t have that issue. So we look like idiots.”

“I was trying to find your key,” Joe poked, stirring the pot, but it was Kevin who got in the final, lol-worthy dig by quipping, “Still lookin’ for it!”

Elsewhere during the game, the JoBros riffed through everything from Jason Derulo’s “Talk Dirty” and *NSYNC’s “Gone” to “Gotta Find You” from Camp Rock and “Little Bird” off their brand-new studio set The Album.

Watch the Jonas Brothers work as team — well, sometimes — on “Song Association” above.