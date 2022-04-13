See Jonas Brothers’ Adorable Reaction to Olivia Rodrigo’s Late 2000s Throwback Photo

Prepare yourselves for unprecedented amounts of late 2000s nostalgia. In celebration of completing the first seven shows of her Sour Tour, Olivia Rodrigo posted a throwback photo on Instagram Tuesday (April 12) that was so cute, the Jonas Brothers couldn’t help but comment.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Jonas Brothers Olivia Rodrigo See latest videos, charts and news

The photo shows a very young Olivia singing karaoke on a makeshift stage decorated with posters of all the major Disney Channel idols circa 2009 — Miley Cyrus dressed as Hannah Montana, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez and, of course, the JoBros. Ever the organized young performer, she had even propped up a white board listing out the tracks she planned to sing, which featured three of the boy band’s biggest songs at the time — “Year 3000,” “When You Look Me In The Eyes” and Joe’s Camp Rock duet with Lovato, “This Is Me.”

Related Olivia Rodrigo Named Songwriter of the Year at 2022 ASCAP Pop Music Awards

“Tour is going gr8,” she captioned the post, which also includes a photo of her present-day in-ear monitors decorated with photos of Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen in Twilight.

With Little Liv being so kind as to feature the Jonases more than anyone else on both her setlist and in her poster collage (tied with Gomez), it was only polite for them to leave a comment on the photo. “Set list!” wrote Joe, adding a fire emoji.

Kevin also chimed in on Rodrigo’s music selection, which is rounded out by old tracks from Taylor Swift, Corbin Bleu, Girl Authority and Billy Ray Cyrus, commenting “Solid set list.”

It’s pretty sentimental to think that the Rodrigo in the photograph would grow up to join the ranks of all the stars in the posters tacked up behind her. Not only did she eventually star in two Disney Channel shows of her own — Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — she also forged a successful music career with just one album to her name and currently has, by a long shot, more monthly Spotify listeners (about 44 million) than any of the teen idols in her childhood posters.

See Olivia Rodrigo’s adorable throwback post here.