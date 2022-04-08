Jonas Brothers Tease That New Music Is ‘Hopefully’ Coming This Year

If you’ve been itching for some new music from the Jonas Brothers that isn’t DNCE, you’re in luck. During a visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show Friday (April 8), Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas confirmed that they’re back in the studio.

“”We’re back in the studio, we’re writing, recording and getting that process started, and finding inspiration everywhere,” Joe told host Kelly Clarkson. “So we’re ready to get it out there for the world — hopefully by the end of this year. We’ll see!” He crossed the fingers on both hands for extra emphasis.

The trio also dished on their upcoming residency in Las Vegas, which Nick said was supposed to happen before COVID-19 hit two years ago. Kevin then shared that there might be special guests at some of their performances, prompting Clarkson to warn them: “Mama will show up. I will just show up.”

There was something else that Clarkson was incredibly excited about, and that’s the brothers’ physical similarities to the three Bridgerton brothers. In fact, fans have been pointing out the likenesses between the two trios for so long, Joe recently obliged them by posting a Tik Tok of himself dressed up in a Regency era costume that closely matches what the main male characters wear in Netflix’s steamy hit show.

The crossover was so good, Clarkson couldn’t resist bringing it up. “I’m obsessed with Bridgerton, because I have eyes and ears,” she told them before rolling Joe’s Tik Tok, which was so attractive, the Voice coach let out a swooning, “Oh my god.”

“It’s very fitting,” said Kevin as the clip was playing. “It’s all about the hair.”

The DNCE frontman’s cosplay wasn’t just for the sake of a Tik Tok, though. He also donned the getup in an advertisement for Tanqueray Gin. The commercial aired in March, just a couple weeks before season 2 of Bridgerton arrived.

“I get a lot of tweets saying that we look like some of the Bridgerton brothers,” Joe explained. “I decided it was time that I put on the gear. I was going to wear it today, but I just felt like it would be too much.”

Their host disagreed. “That would’ve been awesome … for me, specifically,” Clarkson joked.

Watch the JoBros tease new music and Clarkson’s reaction to Joe’s Bridgerton costume below: