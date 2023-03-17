×
Jonas Brothers Just Performed Miley Cyrus Duet ‘Before the Storm’ For the First Time in a Decade

The moment occurred during the band's five-night Broadway residency at the Marquis Theatre.

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas
Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers perform at New Cowboys Stadium on June 20, 2009 in Dallas. Rob Hoffman/JBE/GI

The Jonas Brothers hit the Broadway stage on Thursday (March 16) for the third night of their ongoing Broadway residency, and trotted out their Miley Cyrus collab “Before the Storm” especially for the occasion.

Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers Are Headed to Broadway for a 5-Night Run of Intimate Shows: ‘Your Boys Are Back…

The performance marked the first time the siblings had performed the album cut from 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times since at least 2013, though they decided to only run through the first part of the song, sans Cyrus’ opening verse. “I don’t want to lose her/ Don’t wanna let her go,” Nick Jonas belted out before urging the audience, “Sing it out, c’mon!” and letting the packed crowd sing along for the chorus.

“The ONLY part of Before The Storm Nick could tolerate to sing lol,” a fan on Twitter captioned the video she posted of the number. Of course, the youngest Jonas has quite the history with the Endless Summer Vacation singer, considering they dated in their Disney Channel days as teens and Cyrus allegedly based her 2008 hit “7 Things” on their relationship.

For the third night of their takeover at the Marquis Theatre, the JoBros performed the entirety of their fourth studio studio set in full, including a snippet of Common collab “Don’t Charge Me for the Crime” and the live debut of album closer “Keep It Real.”

On Friday night (March 17), they’re set to highlight 2019’s Happiness Begins before the live premiere of their soon-to-be released new LP, The Album, on Saturday (March 18).

Watch the Jonas Brothers sing “Before the Storm” sans Miley Cyrus below.

