Jonas Brothers Dedicate ‘Little Bird’ to Valentina, a Fan’s Late Child, in Toronto

“Little Bird” was performed in honor of Valentina, one fan’s “angel in heaven,” at the Jonas Brothers‘ concert in Toronto Saturday night (Aug. 19).

The song is featured on the Jonas Brothers’ latest album, The Album, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in May.

Joe Jonas noticed a sign that read “Dedicate Little Bird for My Angel in Heaven” at the group’s Rogers Centre show. He brought the emotional mother holding the sign toward the stage to speak with her.

“I got choked up as I read the sign,” he told the fan, who said her name was Magda.

“What is your little bird’s name?” Joe asked, to which Magda replied: “Valentina.”

Joe gave her a big hug and said, “This one’s for Valentina, OK? She’s here with us tonight, for sure.”

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are all parents, and hearing Magda talk about her “Little Bird” Valentina particularly affected Kevin, who has a daughter named Valentina. In May, Kevin shared a sweet TikTok video of his own little Valentina saying that “Little Bird” is her favorite song from The Album “because it’s about us.”

See this weekend’s emotional concert moment below.