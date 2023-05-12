Jonas Brothers, Lil Durk & J. Cole, Shakira, More: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

As summer draws closer, this week’s new music Friday delivers red-hot material from Jonas Brothers, a team-up between J. Cole and Lil Durk, and Shakira.

The Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins era served as the trio’s official comeback to the mainstream, following a string of solo endeavors, and while the 2019 effort gave the group some of its most recent hits (see: “Sucker” and “Cool”), the just-released The Album sees Joe, Nick and Kevin offering fans retro-leaning songs complete with warm harmonies, as evidenced in tracks “Waffle House,” “Summer Baby” and “Montana Sky.”

Durk and Cole’s “All My Life” is far from the standard “proving the haters wrong” anthem. Instead of going that route, the song sees the duo reflecting on why they turned to hip-hop in the first place, with Durk lamenting issues within the justice system that made him turn to rap music as a form of escape, and Cole struggling with seemingly inescapable violence.

Shakira continues the momentum built up from her Bizarrap collaboration “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53” and her Karol G duet “TQG” with the release of the new track “Acróstico.” While the Latin icon has proven she can land a dance track with ease, the new song shows off her skills in balladry, showing off the emotive nature of her voice.

Bailey Zimmerman, BTS and Lauren Daigle all return with new music this week too — but which release is your favorite? Vote in our poll below, and check out some highlights in Billboard‘s latest Friday Music Guide.