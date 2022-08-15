Jonas Brothers ‘Had Such an Incredible Time’ With Their Vegas Residency, They’re Adding More Dates

The Jonas Brothers are burnin’ up Sin City for another go-around. On Monday (Aug. 15), the band announced that they’ve added a second string of dates to their Las Vegas residency for this fall.

“VEGAS! We’re coming back to play 3 more shows this November,” the sibling act wrote on their official Instagram account. “We had such an incredible time playing shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in June, so we decided to add a few more before 2022 ends. Just like last time, we will be playing a different set list every single night…Fanclub presale starts 8/16 at 10am PT and general onsales are on 8/19 at 10am PT. Hope you’re ready for 3 incredible nights to remember.”

The trio of shows will take place Nov. 10, 11 and 12, six months after the brothers kicked off their Live in Vegas residency in June. Around the same time, the JoBros started teasing new music, though their eagerly awaited follow-up to 2019’s Happiness Begins has yet to be heard by their legions of fans.

In the interim, Joe Jonas has continued releasing new music with his side project DNCE, including new singles “Move” and “Got Me Good,” and is also slated to make his big-screen acting debut in the upcoming war epic Devotion.

Next year, the Jonas Brothers will be inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023 and will receive their very own star on the famous path, along with Irving Azoff, the late Paul Walker and Jenni Rivera, and more.

Check out the Jonas Brothers’ new Vegas residency dates below.