Jonas Brothers Reveal The One Artist Who’s a Guest Feature on ‘The Album’: Exclusive

Jonas Brothers dished all about the The Album and their new single “Wings” to Billboard News over the weekend from their Las Vegas residency.

“We didn’t really know which song to start with,” Joe Jonas admitted of choosing a precursor for their upcoming studio effort The Album. “We have love for all of them and it’s hard to call it a single. … I would call it an introduction song to the album. It really feels like a good entryway into what you’re gonna hear for the rest of the body of work.”

While fans will finally hear “Wings” on Friday when it’s released, the JoBros also revealed during the red carpet chat at their partnership with FlyOver Las Vegas that collaborator Jon Bellion did more than just executive produce their upcoming full-length.

“This is the first time we’ve said that, though, out loud,” Nick Jonas admitted after Joe started spilling the beans. “This is a big reveal here for Billboard: Jon is featured on one of our songs on The Album.” Kevin Jonas also jumped in to add that Bellion is “the only feature” on their follow-up to 2019’s Happiness Begins. (Joe’s amusing reaction to letting the proverbial cat out of the bag? “Oops!”)

At their Saturday night show (Feb. 18), the band also shared the news onstage that they’re set to embark on a run of 60 to 70 dates across the U.S. starting in August. The whole tour will naturally be in support of The Album, which will be released May 5 via Republic Records.

