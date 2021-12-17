Jonas Brothers Enlist Joe Biden for White House Recreation of Viral ‘Joe Byron’ TikTok Video: Watch

Jonas Brothers are chiming in on TikTok’s latest viral video trend. On Friday (Dec. 17), Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas visited the White House and filmed a presidential TikTok with snippets from Sidetalk’s Coney Island Ski Club and Coney Island’s Finest videos on YouTube, which went viral on TikTok in September and aided in popularizing the slang term “bing bong.” The video had a special cameo from Joe Biden himself.

Nick, Joe and Kevin are seen in the video engaging in shenanigans around several rooms within the White House as audio from the now-infamous TikTok sound plays. “Bing Bong! Are you vaccinated? Yes sir. Ey yo!” the brothers take turns saying in the short clip.

Nick then asks the video’s important question: “Who’s the president man, who’s the president?” he says, to which Kevin and Joe take turns replying, “Byron! Byron!” Joe asks his brothers, “What do you want to tell Joe Byron right now?” to which Kevin and Nick reply, “What’s up baby…take me out to dinner.”

As the audio concludes, Kevin asks the person filming the video, “Did we get it?” The shot then pans to Joe Biden who confirms their video was successfully captured. “We got it,” he says.

The reason for the brothers’ visit to the White House is currently unclear. The trio announced they pulled out of the Power 96.1 Jingle Ball in Atlanta on Dec. 16 after a crew member of theirs tested positive for COVID-19. “We are extremely disappointed that we can’t be there with our fans in Atlanta,” the Jonas Brothers wrote on their Instagram Story.

Though the Jonas Brothers’ Jingle Ball plans were canceled, the group will be taking their Remember This tour to Mexico on Feb. 22 and 25. Both dates are currently sold out.

See the Jonas Brothers’ video with President Biden below.