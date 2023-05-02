Jonas Brothers Announce ‘Five Albums, One Night’ 2023 North American Tour: See Dates

The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road. On Tuesday (May 2), Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas announced a 35-date North American trek to support not just their upcoming record, The Album, but four of their other LPs released over the course of their nearly 20-year career.

Billed as the pop rock trio’s most ambitious outing yet, Five Albums. One Night. The Tour kicks off in August with a pair of shows in New York City’s Yankee Stadium. The band will then spend about two months making stops at venues across the United States — Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Arlington’s Globe Life Field and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, to name a few — as well as touching down for one show in Canada at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

Fans’ best chance at securing in-demand tickets is Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale, which opens next Tuesday (May 9). Registration for the presale is open now through Saturday (May 6), and those selected will receive a special Verified Fan access code prior to the sale.

The touring news comes just 10 days ahead of the May 12 release of The Album, the Jonas Brothers’ first record since 2019’s Happiness Begins. Kevin, Joe and Nick have effectively been working toward The Tour since February, when they staged a five-night run of intimate shows on Broadway in New York. Each night, they played a different one of their albums, starting with 2007’s self-titled LP and ending with the live debut of The Album.

In April, the guys played two sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium in New York, both of which included run-throughs of all five of the albums spread out across five nights on Broadway two months prior. This format will now be applied to every night of The Tour, as explained by Kevin, Joe and Nick in an Instagram announcement video.

See a full list of dates for the Jo Bros’ upcoming North American tour below.

August 12 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium+

August 13 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium+

August 15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 19 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

August 22 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

August 24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

August 25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field*

August 27 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

August 30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Sept. 1 – Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair^

Sept. 3 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Sept. 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

Sept. 11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 14 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 16 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

Sept. 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Sept. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

Sept. 22 – Baltimore, MD @ Sept. Sept. CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 26 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Sept. 28 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Sept. 30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 1 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 3 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Oct. 5 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Oct. 7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

Oct. 9 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

Oct. 12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Oct. 14 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

*No Verizon Presale

+Previously announced show

^No Citi or Verizon Presale