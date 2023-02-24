Jonas Brothers Are Headed to Broadway for a 5-Night Run of Intimate Shows: ‘Your Boys Are Back in Town’

Jonas Brothers are headed to the Great White Way! On Friday (Feb. 24) the band announced their new run of shows, Jonas Brothers on Broadway.

“Your boys are back in town,” Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas wrote on their official social channels to share the news. “We’re coming to Broadway and playing the Marquis Theatre March 14-18!! Each night will be focused on a different album and we’ll be playing all the hits. Believe us when we say you won’t want to miss these shows…”

The siblings will highlight five of their albums — including 2007’s Jonas Brothers; 2008’s A Little Bit Longer; 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times; and 2019’s Happiness Begins — in chronological succession before capping the series of concerts with the first-ever live performance of their forthcoming studio set, The Album, on March 18.

Jonatics can register for the Verified Fan Onsale through Ticketmaster now through Sunday (Feb. 26) at 11:59 p.m. for a chance to purchase tickets.

News of the JoBros’ Broadway gig comes on the same day the threesome released “Wings” as the soaring lead single off The Album. The full studio effort, meanwhile, is set to be released May 12 via Republic Records. It was pushed back one week from its original May 5 release date in order for fans to be able to purchase the LP on vinyl.

Most recently, the brothers received their very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a star-studded ceremony that was attended by their wives — Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra — as well as collaborators Ryan Tedder and Jon Bellion.

Check out the Jonas Brothers’ Broadway announcement below.