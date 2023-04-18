Jonas Brothers Are Keeping Their 3 New Shows ‘Secret’: Here’s How You Can Register

Shhh. The Jonas Brothers will be playing three special shows later this month, but keep it on the down low.

On Tuesday (April 18), the trio announced their plans to play three “secret” concerts this month at unannounced venues across the United States. They’ll perform somewhere in Los Angeles on April 25, Dallas-Fort Worth, Tex. on April 26 and Baltimore, Md. on April 28. That’s all we know for now, though, as the exact locations of each show won’t be revealed until a later date.

Fans with hopes of attending the top secret events have until 1 p.m. ET Thursday (April 20) to register for a Verified Fan Onsale on Ticketmaster. Only those who receive a special code from the ticketing service will have access to tickets to any of the three shows.

“Heads up Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and Baltimore…,” the band wrote in an Instagram announcement. “We’re coming to town for three secret shows on April 25th, 26th and 28th!”

The news comes just a week and a half after the Jo Bros dropped their new single “Waffle House” on April 7, effectively launching their new era. Their next full-length record, The Album, is slated for May 12, their first LP since 2019’s Billboard 200 No. 1 Happiness Begins.

Joe, Nick and Kevin performed the new track while serving as musical guests on April 8’s episode of Saturday Night Live. They also debuted “Walls” featuring Jon Bellion on the show, and took part in a hilarious “Sally O’Malley” dance sketch with that night’s host Molly Shannon.

See the Jonas Brothers’ secret shows announcement below: