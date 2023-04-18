×
 
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Jonas Brothers Are Keeping Their 3 New Shows ‘Secret’: Here’s How You Can Register

The shows will take place at unannounced venues in Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and Baltimore.

The Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers Courtesy of Live Nation

Shhh. The Jonas Brothers will be playing three special shows later this month, but keep it on the down low.

On Tuesday (April 18), the trio announced their plans to play three “secret” concerts this month at unannounced venues across the United States. They’ll perform somewhere in Los Angeles on April 25, Dallas-Fort Worth, Tex. on April 26 and Baltimore, Md. on April 28. That’s all we know for now, though, as the exact locations of each show won’t be revealed until a later date. 

Fans with hopes of attending the top secret events have until 1 p.m. ET Thursday (April 20) to register for a Verified Fan Onsale on Ticketmaster. Only those who receive a special code from the ticketing service will have access to tickets to any of the three shows.

Related

Blackpink and James Corden

James Corden Teases BLACKPINK's Carpool Karaoke Segment

Explore

Explore

Jonas Brothers

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Heads up Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and Baltimore…,” the band wrote in an Instagram announcement. “We’re coming to town for three secret shows on April 25th, 26th and 28th!”

The news comes just a week and a half after the Jo Bros dropped their new single “Waffle House” on April 7, effectively launching their new era. Their next full-length record, The Album, is slated for May 12, their first LP since 2019’s Billboard 200 No. 1 Happiness Begins.

Joe, Nick and Kevin performed the new track while serving as musical guests on April 8’s episode of Saturday Night Live. They also debuted “Walls” featuring Jon Bellion on the show, and took part in a hilarious “Sally O’Malley” dance sketch with that night’s host Molly Shannon.

See the Jonas Brothers’ secret shows announcement below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad