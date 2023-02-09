Jonas Brothers Ready to Fly on New Single ‘Wings’: Here’s When It Arrives

Prepare for take off, Jonatics! The Jonas Brothers revealed the release date for their forthcoming single “Wings” on Thursday (Feb. 9).

“WINGS. FEBRUARY 24. JonasBrothers.com,” the boy band wrote along with a new portrait of the siblings set against a backdrop of a cloudy sky at sunrise. In the photo, the three brothers smize directly into the camera in 70s-inspired outfits; while Nick Jonas looks sharp in a psychedelic printed shirt with his hands clasped behind his back and Kevin dons a sherpa-lined denim jacket, Joe Jonas holds center stage, raising a tattooed arm behind his head.

Fans were naturally giddy about the announcement of the song, which will precede the JoeBros upcoming studio set The Album, out May 5 via Republic Records. “On February 24th, Do not call me, Do not text me, don’t even email me, I will be listening to this song all day,” one follower commented on Instagram while another raved, “I’ve never been more ready for anything in my entire life LET’S GOOOOOOO.”

The brothers already previewed “Wings” when they received the final mix of the Jon Bellion-produced song earlier this month, where Joe could be heard singing, “When you give me love, I feel it/ I feel it, I feel it/ Got me runnin’ through the ceilin’/ The ceilin’, the ceilin’/ And my love, it never had a meanin’/ A meanin, a meanin’/ You gave me a reason, you got me believin’/ You’re makin’ me say” on its groovy chorus.

Next weekend, Joe, Nick and Kevin are set to return to Sin City for another round of their ongoing residency, Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas, at the Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Check out the Jonas Brothers’ brooding single artwork for “Wings” below.