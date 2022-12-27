Jonas Brothers Say Goodbye to 2022 With a Memory-Filled Supercut Video: Watch

The Jonas Brothers took to social media on Monday (Dec. 26) to close out 2022 with a look back at everything they accomplished this year.

“And with that The 2022 season comes to an end,” the band wrote on a video showing a rapid-fire compilation of memories including their halftime show at the Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, their performance at the Global Citizen Festival in September, a behind-the-scenes look at Joe filming his Bridgerton-themed Tanqueray commercial and more. (Shakira and Liza Koshy also make blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearances in a clip taken by Nick on the set of NBC’s Dancing With Myself.)

However, the sibling act is also looking ahead to a packed year ahead, captioning the post, “Already can’t wait to see our 2023 recap! Thank you for all the love this year. Looking forward to making lots of new memories with you all next year!!”

After ringing in the new year, the JoBros are set to kick off the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert series on Jan. 7 ahead of the 2023 college football playoffs. Then, in February, they will return to Las Vegas for another three dates of their ongoing residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM over President’s Day weekend.

And while they have yet to share official details like a title or release date, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas have hinted repeatedly over the course of 2022 that they’re currently working on a full-length follow-up to 2019’s Happiness Begins, which will be released sometime next year.

Revisit the Jonas Brothers’ best moments of 2022 below.