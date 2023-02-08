Jonas Brothers Reflect on Their 2013 Split: ‘We All Really Needed That Time’

The Jonas Brothers look back on their 2013 breakup in a new interview with IMPACT x Nightline, and Billboard has an exclusive first look at the sit-down.

Admitting that the rift between himself and his brothers reached a point where they were communicating solely through their father, Joe Jonas now sees that their time apart was necessary in the long run. “We needed it creatively,” he told ABC News and Nightline‘s Juju Chang as Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas nodded along on either side of him. “We needed it emotionally … probably therapy.”

“We didn’t want the band to end when it did,” added Kevin, “but we all really needed that time. The Band-Aid had needed to be ripped off.”

However, Joe also pointed out that, at the end of the day, the primary concern of Paul Jonas Sr. was never the band or his sons’ status as hit-making superstars. “Just like any parent would want, you want your kids to just get along,” he said.

It’s a sentiment each member of the JoBros most likely understands now that they’ve all become fathers in recent years. While Kevin’s girls — Valentina and Alena — with wife Danielle Jonas are now 9 and 6, respectively, Nick’s daughter with wife Priyanka Chopra, baby Malti, just rang in her first birthday. Meanwhile, Joe has two girls of his own with wife Sophie Turner. Older daughter Willa was born in July 2020, but the couple has yet to publicly reveal their younger daughter’s name or face.

Since the band got back together in 2019, they’ve landed their first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Sucker,” and just received their very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the Jan. 30 ceremony, the brothers announced their upcoming sixth studio set, The Album, which will be released May 5 via Republic Records. The Jonas Brothers’ interview with IMPACT x Nightline will also include scenes from the recording studio where they worked on The Album, discussion of their evolution from pop stars to family men, and more.

Watch Billboard‘s exclusive first look at the Jonas Brothers’ interview with IMPACT x Nightline above. The full episode arrives Thursday, Feb. 9, on Hulu.