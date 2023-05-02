Jon Bon Jovi Doesn’t Think ‘Age Matters’ When It Comes to Son Jake’s Engagement to Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi is totally onboard with his son’s happiness.

The rock legend joined Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show on Tuesday (May 2), where the host congratulated him on his son Jake Bongiovi’s recent engagement to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

After the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer noted that three of his four children are now engaged, Cohen asked if the rocker is “worried” that Jake got engaged so young — Jake is 20 and Millie is 19 — comparing it to Jon’s experience of marrying his high school sweetheart, Dorothea.

Explore Explore Jon Bon Jovi See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I don’t know if age matters,” Bon Jovi responded. “You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together — I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise. So, I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”

Related Lil Nas X Took Selfies with Basically Every Celeb at the 2023 Met Gala

Last month, Brown took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of the happy couple hugging on a beach, with the actress rocking what appears to be a diamond ring on her ring finger. “I’ve loved you for three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she captioned the image, in reference to Taylor Swift’s song, “Lover.”

Bongiovi shared a snap from the same shoot but from a different angle, in which he’s seen with his arm around Brown’s shoulder with the surf crashing in front of them. Jake’s caption featured the word “Forever” along with a translucent heart emoji. The two have been together publicly since 2021.