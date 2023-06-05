Jon Batiste Wants to Collaborate With Taylor Swift: ‘It Would Be Fun’

Jon Batiste doesn’t plan to stop collaborating with fellow musicians any time soon, and he has a very special pop star at the top of his list of people to work with. In a Friday (June 2) interview with People, the “Freedom” singer revealed that he would like to work with none other than Taylor Swift.

“I just went to the Taylor Swift concert and it would be fun to do something with Taylor,” he told the outlet. “She was nice enough to invite us and give us tickets to one of her MetLife Stadium shows over Memorial Day weekend, and I’d love to work with any of the living legends, you know, any folks that I can learn something from — even if we don’t put it out.”

The five-time Grammy Award winner has collaborated with Stevie Wonder, Prince, Willie Nelson, Lenny Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Lana Del Rey and more. “I just like to sit and talk with folks about the process,” he told People of his process of finding others to work with. “It doesn’t necessarily have to result in a hit single; it can be on the fly or it can be a conversation.”

The former Late Show With Stephen Colbert bandleader’s most recent collaboration is “Be Who You Are (Real Magic)” for Coca-Cola’s Coke Studio. The track, written by Batiste, features NewJeans, Camilo, Cat Burns and J.I.D. Meanwhile, Swift most recently collaborated with Ice Spice on the “Karma” remix — now No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 — and has announced team-ups with Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).