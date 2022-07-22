Jon Batiste, Pentatonix & Diane Warren Release Zesty Collab, ‘Sweet (Single Edit)’

The news has been especially grim lately, with mass shootings, a drawn-out war and a pandemic without end — but Jon Batiste, Pentatonix and Diane Warren have collaborated on a jolt of joy that serves as a counterweight to all that bad news.

The three stars – Grammy winners all – released the single “Sweet (Single Edit)” through Di-Namic Records/BMG on Friday (July 22).

Warren wrote both music and lyrics on the song, which has the ebullience of Pharrell Williams’ 2014 smash “Happy” or Batiste’s 2021 track “Freedom,” which was a Grammy nominee for record of the year.

“‘Sweet’ is like a jolt of positivity right when we need it the most,” Warren said in a statement. “And there is no one who exudes more positivity and joy than the amazing Jon Batiste. To have both Jon and the greatest a cappella group in the world, Pentatonix, on my song is a dream come true. Just in time to make everyone’s summer a little SWEETer.”

“Life is full of ups and downs. Music is a gift that helps put it all in perspective,” said Batiste. “This song will find those who need it most.”

“We were so honored to collaborate with such musical titans as Jon Batiste and Diane Warren,” said Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix. “They’ve brought the world so much love and joy in their music. We hope the people feel like dancin’ and prancin’ when they listen to “Sweet”!”

Batiste won five Grammys in April, including album of the year for We Are. Pentatonix has won three Grammys, including one for a collab with Dolly Parton (who’s a jolt of joy in her own right). Warren won her only Grammy to date for 1996’s “Because You Loved Me” from Up Close & Personal. The ballad, quite possibly her finest song, won best song written specifically for a motion picture or for television.

Batiste won an Oscar in 2021, along with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, for best original score for Soul. Warren has yet to win an Oscar – despite 13 nominations for best original song over the years – but last month the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced that she has been selected to receive an honorary Oscar at the 13th Governors Awards in November. Warren will be the first songwriter to receive an honorary Oscar.

Warren won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2016 for outstanding original music and lyrics for “Til It Happens to You” from The Hunting Ground on CNN.

Last summer, Di-Namic Records/BMG released Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1, which featured such guest performers as Carlos Santana, Rita Ora, Maren Morris, John Legend and Jimmie Allen.