JoJo Siwa Shades Avery Cyrus for Using Her After Breakup: ‘There Was Nothing to Gain Anymore’

More shots fired! JoJo Siwa made quite the accusation about her recent breakup with Avery Cyrus in a new TikTok on Tuesday.

Using a viral sound taken from the “My Brother My Brother and Me” YouTube channel, the former Dance Moms star revealed what she was really trying to say onscreen. “But I love you Why are you breaking up with me??!!!” she wrote before offering up two different options: “There’s someone else” and, uh, “You told one of my best friends that you were excited to be dating me bc you’re ‘growing your career and wanna get to the top’…”

By the end of the lip-synced clip, Siwa makes it clear that the reason for her split was, well, not a third party. She also added some dramatic context in the video’s caption, writing, “And when I said I just wanted to be friends so I didn’t lead you on after an unplanned hookup you wanted nothing to do with me because there was nothing to gain anymore.”

The TikTok comes just one day after the Nickelodeon star vented about the breakup in an Instagram Story posted by her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, in which she claimed she “got used…For views and for clout” by the TikToker during their three-month relationship. “I got tricked into being told I was loved and I got f—ing played,” she added.

Though she has yet to offer an opinion on the latest TikTok, Cyrus responded to Siwa’s Instagram accusations, saying she was “saddened and confused by the situation” in a statement to E! News.

Watch Siwa’s latest TikTok below.