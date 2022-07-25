JoJo Siwa Spills the Tea on the Rudest Celebrity She’s Ever Met

JoJo Siwa took part in a viral TikTok trend over the weekend, in which participants are given a series of prompts and briefly flash a photo of the person who fits that prompt.

For the “rudest celebrity I’ve met,” the YouTube sensation quickly showed a photo of Full House star Candace Cameron Bure. She went on to crown Zendaya as her celebrity crush, Miley Cyrus as the nicest celebrity she’s met and Elton John as the coolest.

“Pool day = exposed hahahha,” Siwa captioned her spill session.

At the end of the clip, the dancer showed a photo of Spongebob Squarepants in response to the celebrity who “did me dirty,” seemingly in reference to Nickelodeon.

The star has previously called out the network, most recently claiming that Nickelodeon did not send her an invitation to the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards, despite being nominated. In a series of since-deleted tweets back in September 2021, Siwa accused Nickelodeon of attempting to block her from performing songs from The J Team, a movie musical she starred in for the network, on her tour. “These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???” she wrote in one tweet, while adding in another, “Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not.”

Both Bure and Nickelodeon have yet to publicly respond to Siwa’s TikTok. Watch it in full below.