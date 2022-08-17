JoJo Siwa Shows Off Her Surprise ‘Mullet Daddy’ Hairstyle

JoJo Siwa showed off a drastic new change in her hairstyle on Tuesday (Aug. 16) from pixie cut to a full-blown mullet.

The star’s updated ‘do came as a surprise to her fans and followers, particularly considering the major growth seemingly happened in a matter of hours. In one video posted to Siwa’s TikTok, she leads Team Siwa through a song as their self-described “biggest stage mom” with her short haircut on full display.

In the next TikTok posted the very same day, the Dance Moms alum playfully reveals her new party-in-the-back hairstyle from the front seat of her car. “What the f–k? Did you just call me mullet daddy?” she lip-synchs before shaking her head to show off the long locks hidden behind the pixie cut. After a quick outfit change into a Western-themed fringed vest, she used the very same TikTok sound to give fans an even better look at just how long the mullet is, reaching to halfway down her chest.

Then in another video posted early Wednesday, Siwa — with long wavy blonde locks — looks pouty as she mouths over a little girl’s voice saying, “I want my daddy!” The clip cuts to star in a golden fringed top and showing off the mullet once more. “why was the mullet a vibe…,” she captioned the video.

Siwa’s followers had plenty of opinions and lighthearted jokes to offer in the comments of the big reveal. “That’s not jojo. That’s joejoe,” one wrote. Another commented, “It’s giving JoJo exotic” in reference to Netflix’s Tiger King. Still another questioned, “Is this Jojo or is this Billy Ray Cyrus?!”

Late in July, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series guest star found herself in a feud with Candace Cameron Bure after naming the Hallmark actress as the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met during her time in show business. While the former co-host of The View claimed she reached out to clear the air with a private phone call, Siwa ultimately clapped back that Bure didn’t share the entire story of their conversation.

Watch Siwa’s sudden hair transformation below.