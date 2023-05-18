JoJo Siwa Shares ‘Terrifying’ Footage From Armed Home Robbery: ‘Life Is SCARY’

JoJo Siwa took to social media this week to reveal that her Los Angeles-area home had been robbed in the middle of the night.

The Dance Moms alum shared the story in a series of Snapchats, which were picked up by various fan accounts on Instagram. “We were robbed last night at 2:40(ish)AM,” she wrote. “It was an armed robbery which is very scary. It was a REALLLLLY long night on the phone with my security, family, and LAPD.”

Siwa explained that everyone in her family — including her pets — were safe and accounted for and finished the post with a security-camera photo of the two masked and hooded gunmen fleeing the scene by running down the grand staircase in her foyer.

“Do me a favor and hug your people extra tight tonight,” she wrote in the last few slides. “Life is SCARY. And you never know when anything could happen…It’s terrifying.”

Per additional reporting by Entertainment Tonight, Siwa was out of town on a cruise at the time of the robbery and though she didn’t say exactly what was stolen, she said there was “lots of materialistic damage…that can all be fixed.”

Even before the break-in, Siwa has been dealing with quite a few traumas and annoyances in her personal life. Late last month, she shared the sad news with fans that her puppy Tooie had unexpectedly died after getting into a fatal accident. That loss also occurred on the heels of her public beef with conservative commentator Candice Owens, who accused the onetime Nickelodeon star of lying about her sexuality because she was “desperate for attention.”

Check out Siwa’s frightening footage from her home robbery, as shared by a fan account, below.