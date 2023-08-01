JoJo Siwa Gets Her First Tattoo With Raven-Symone & Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday

JoJo Siwa is the proud owner of a tattoo. The Dance Moms alum revealed on Tuesday (Aug. 1) that she took the plunge and got a special number inked behind her left ear with two people in tow for support — Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

Siwa showed off photos of her getting the tattoo — which read “1031” in delicate text — via Snapchat, while Pearman-Maday shared snaps to her Instagram Stories of Siwa and the That’s So Raven star at the tattoo table. On of the posts read, “bb’s first tattoo.”

On Snapchat, the 20-year-old explained the meaning behind her new ink. “The official meaning [of] 1031 is how many days my first concert tour lasted, but then ’03 is the year that I was born,” she said. “Three is a significant number, but I can’t say why yet,” she added.

Siwa also explained that she developed a fast friendship with Raven-Symoné and Pearman-Maday. She also shared it was originally going to be the married couple getting tattooed, but Siwa felt the urge after seeing her friends go for it.

“Here’s the tea: Raven and Miranda have become two of my best friends, and they are going to get a tattoo today. I’m going with them to watch them and support them,” she said before getting her tattoo. “However, we all know I want to get 1031 behind my right ear. I’ve known it for a long time. Today might be my day. I don’t know. I might do it. I really might do it. Raven and Miranda are convinced that I’m going to do it. I am 99% convinced I want to do it. I’m just undecided on the font.”

Watch Siwa show off her new tattoo here.