JoJo Siwa Explains ‘Rough Experience’ With Candace Cameron Bure After Viral TikTok

JoJo Siwa‘s viral TikTok that called out Full House star Candace Cameron Bure for being the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met made waves across the Internet over the past week — even prompting the 46-year-old actress to give her side of the story.

Since then, the Dance Moms alum has explained her reasoning for crowning Bure as rude. “You know, I had a rough experience when I was little,” the 19-year-old YouTube star said in a video obtained by Page Six. “I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her.”

“I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human,” she added. “I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever. It just, you know, it was a rough experience for me.”

Bure previously revealed in her own video that she personally reached out to Siwa to chat after seeing the TikTok. “[Siwa] said ‘I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said “Can I have a picture with you?” and you said to me “Not right now.” And then proceeded to do what you were doing and taking pictures with other people on the red carpet,'” Bure recalled.

“The lesson that we can learn is to be mindful that no matter how many followers you have, even a 10 second trending TikTok video can do damage, because our words matter and our actions matter… There’s no drama. That’s the tea,” she concluded.