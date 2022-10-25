JoJo Siwa Performs Some Serious Wizardry As She Transforms Into Draco Malfoy

It’s not even officially Halloween weekend yet, and JoJo Siwa is already winning in the costume category.

The 19-year-old star took to TikTok on Tuesday (Oct. 24) to show off her transformation into Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter series, portrayed in the films by Tom Felton. With her platinum blonde hair and her Slytherin robe, Siwa bears a striking resemblance to the beloved character.

In her video, the Nickelodeon alum recreated a scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, in which Felton’s Draco introduces himself and his friends to Harry Potter (played by Daniel Radcliffe). “This is Crabbe, and Goyle,” Siwa lip syncs in her costume. “And I’m Malfoy. Draco Malfoy.”

Siwa’s girlfriend, fellow TikTok star Avery Cyrus, even shared her thoughts in the comments section, sweetly chiming in, “All the sudden I have a crush on Draco Malfoy.”

Siwa and Cyrus confirmed their relationship after weeks of speculation, when the Dance Moms star posted a video of the two posing together in a photo booth, smiling before they lean in for a kiss. “Happiest girl,” the dancer captioned the post.

In 2021, Siwa officially came out on social media. “I never wanted [my coming out] to be a big deal,” she said in an interview with People a few months later. “I’ve never gotten this much support from the world. I think this is the first time that I’ve felt so personally happy.”

“I still don’t know what I am. It’s, like, I want to figure it out … I don’t know — bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say ‘gay’ because it just kind of covers it, or ‘queer’ because I think the keyword is cool,” she said before adding that she’s considered labeling herself pansexual.