JoJo Siwa Pays Tribute to Her Dog Tooie After Fatal Accident: ‘Now in Puppy Heaven’

"He brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life," the Nickelodeon alum wrote.

Jojo Siwa
Jojo Siwa before a game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers on LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium on June 3, 2022 in Los Angeles. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

All dogs go to heaven. JoJo Siwa suffered a tragic loss over the weekend as her puppy Tooie died following an undisclosed accident.

“2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life,” the Dance Moms alum wrote on TikTok on Saturday (April 29) beneath a sweet video of herself dancing in happier times with the pup in her arms.

“My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven,” Siwa continued. “I cant even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Going to miss him more than words can explain. Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy. See you one day. rest in peace my lil sweet boy.”

Though Siwa didn’t explain what happened to little Tooie, her followers tried to comfort her in the comments section, with one fan writing, “It’s ok he’s watching over in doggy heaven he luvs u so much I’m really sorry abt what happened to him.” Another added, “I’m sorry Tooie, rest in peace sweet baby.” Others openly wondered about the whereabouts of the dancer’s teacup Yorkie BowBow.

Last month, the 19-year-old had even more drama to contend with after conservative lightning rod Candace Owens accused her of pretending to be gay because she’s “desperate for attention.” Siwa — who first came out two years ago — managed to fire back while also maintaining some boundaries. “I haven’t watched the video yet…. But if it has anything to do with your caption, respectfully back the f— off,” she tweeted directly in response to Owens’ comments.

Watch the video of Siwa with Tooie below.

@itsjojosiwa

♬ original sound – Mia Mugavero

