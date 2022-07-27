JoJo Siwa Says Stress Rash From ‘Dance Moms’ Days Caused Her Hair Loss

JoJo Siwa is losing her hair, but not from age. On Tuesday (July 26), the star revealed via TikTok that she is losing a large chunk of her hair and explained the link it has to her tenure on Dance Moms — as opposed to her famous side ponytail.

“This is because I was little,” Siwa explained to a fan who speculated that her signature hairstyle caused the issue. “You can actually see I had a little bit of one right now. When I was little I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms and I would pick at it all day long and I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there.”

“So now I’m carrying her love with me, right there,” the Dance Moms alum concluded her video, highlighting the sparse spot on the right side of her head.

Siwa’s Dance Moms revelation comes on the heels of her saying that Fuller House‘s Candance Cameron Bure was the rudest celebrity she ever met. After her comments went viral online, Bure personally reached out to Siwa to chat.

In a video, Bure detailed their conversation and recalled “She [Siwa] said ‘I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said “Can I have a picture with you?” and you said to me “Not right now.” And then proceeded to do what you were doing and taking pictures with other people on the red carpet.’

“The lesson that we can learn is to be mindful that no matter how many followers you have, even a 10 second trending TikTok video can do damage, because our words matter and our actions matter… There’s no drama. That’s the tea,” Bure concluded.

See Siwa’s new TikTok as well as Bure’s explanation below.