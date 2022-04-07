JoJo Siwa Chops Off Her Hair: See the Dramatically Different New Hairstyle

JoJo Siwa at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on April 2nd, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Out with the old, in with the new! JoJo Siwa is embracing change, and has chopped off her famous long blonde hair to sport an edgy new pixie cut.

The 18-year-old dancer-singer unveiled her dramatic new look in a Thursday (April 7) Instagram selfie, in which she flashes a huge smile while showing off the buzzed side of her head. She wrote just one, all-caps word in her caption: “HAPPPPPY.”

Pieces of longer hair were left on top, which Siwa can style however she wants. “Yesterday I went for a down and curly moment, but today I went for an up and back moment,” she said on her Instagram Story while running fingers through her newly styled tresses. “Let me know what y’all think, I think I might be into the up and back! I’m obsessed.”

The “Boomerang” singer first teased her makeover the day before, posting an Instagram video in which someone off camera takes a pair of scissors to a long chunk of her hair. “Mayyyyy have done something todayyyy,” she captioned the video, which was soundtracked by Demi Lovato’s “Cool For the Summer.”

Her new fashion statement has also made its TikTok debut, with Siwa posting a quick clip of her swishing her hair as the most perfect Ariana Grande lyric plays: “You like my hair? Gee thanks, just bought it” from “7 Rings.”

Not many celebrity haircuts make headlines, but here’s the thing: JoJo’s long, glossy ponytail and hair bow combo are a quintessential part of the young star’s iconography — so much so, she was able to build a multi-million dollar empire by selling bow accessories just like the ones she’s been wearing since her Dance Moms days. In 2020, Forbes reported that she had sold more than 80 million bows, totaling at least $400 million in sales.

See JoJo Siwa’s new haircut below: