JoJo Siwa Claims She Was Used ‘for Clout’ After Avery Cyrus Split: ‘I Got Played’

Though the star didn't name the TikTok influencer, Cyrus has since responded.

Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "Jagged Little Pill" at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on September 14, 2022, in Hollywood. JC Olivera/GI

Trouble is brewing for JoJo Siwa and ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus. The former Dance Moms star recently claimed that she had been “used” for internet fame by someone she thought she was “in love” with, harsh words presumably aimed at Cyrus, who revealed only days prior that she and Siwa had broken up after dating briefly.

On Monday (Dec. 19), JoJo’s mom Jessalynn Siwa posted a video to her own Instagram Stories of her daughter talking heatedly. In the video, the “Boomerang” singer paces back and forth as Jessalynn asks, “Why are you mad?”

“Because I got used!” JoJo responds.

When asked by her mom what exactly she was used for, JoJo keeps going. “For views and for clout,” she continues, still pacing, though never naming Cyrus. “I got tricked into being told I was loved and I got f–king played.”

The next day, Cyrus addressed JoJo’s claims in a Tuesday (Dec. 20) statement to E! News. “From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends,” she said. “The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family.”

“I’m still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me,” added the influencer, who boasts 8.4 million followers on TikTok. “And I’m saddened and confused by the situation.”

This most recent breakup update isn’t the first time Cyrus has spoken about their split. After it was confirmed that the two had parted ways, she explained in a TikTok comment:  “We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!”

Siwa initially confirmed her romance with Cyrus back in September with a video of her posing with Cyrus in a photo booth, the two smiling before leaning in for a kiss. “Happiest girl,” the dancer had captioned the post.

