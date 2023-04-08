JoJo Siwa Reacts to Candace Owens’ Accusation That She’s Lying About Being Lesbian

JoJo Siwa is hitting back at Candace Owens’ claim that she’s lying about being lesbian.

The 33-year-old conservative commentator shared a nearly six-minute video through Twitter on Tuesday (April 4), suggesting that Siwa, 19, is pretending to be gay because she is seeking attention.

“I don’t believe JoJo Siwa is a lesbian, by the way. I want to state that very clearly. I do believe that she’s desperate for attention,” Owens says in the clip, taken from her Daily Wire podcast.

Owens then comments on the pop singer and dancer’s TikTok video from October 2022 about first realizing she was gay after hearing Demi Lovato‘s hit song “Cool for the Summer,” watching Jenna Dewan’s Lip Sync Battle performance, and not wanting to be intimate with a man during a date.

“One plus one plus one must equal ‘I’m a lesbo,’” Owens says. “It makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. It’s very clear to me she did that video for attention. She got attention because it’s a great way to find a community of victims.”

Siwa caught wind of Owens’ video and reacted to it a couple of days later. “I haven’t watched the video yet…. But if it has anything to do with your caption, respectfully back the f— off,” the former Nickelodon star tweeted on Thursday (April 6).

Siwa officially came out on social media in 2021. “I never wanted [my coming out] to be a big deal,” she said in an interview with People a few months later. “I’ve never gotten this much support from the world. I think this is the first time that I’ve felt so personally happy.”

Check out Siwa’s response to Owens on Twitter below.