Here’s Where JoJo Siwa Stands With Candace Cameron Bure After Their Public Back-and-Forth

JoJo Siwa has officially moved on from her back-and-forth with Fuller House actress Candace Cameron Bure — not because of a reconciliation, but because enough time has passed to let bygones be bygones.

Explore Explore JoJo Siwa See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Speaking with E! News this week, the Dance Moms alum gave some clarity on her status with Bure.

“I’ll be honest,” Siwa told the outlet. “I haven’t spoken to her at all since the whole thing. I think she’s alive and thriving. I think I’m alive and thriving.”

In fact, the 19-year-old says she’s been embroiled in a few other issues that have allowed her to move past the drama. “We’re…civil? I don’t know … I’ve got like three problems since that one, so we’re moved on.”

Siwa and Bure’s feud started in July when Siwa revealed that Bure was the rudest celebrity she ever met in a TikTok challenge video. After Siwa’s comments went viral, Bure explained her actions in a video posted to Instagram, blaming the chaos of the red carpet for not taking a photo with a then-11-year-old Siwa.

In the video, Bure also told her followers that she and Siwa talked through their issues on the phone, but on July 28, Siwa spoke to Page Six and claimed Bure “didn’t share all of the details of the meeting.” She added, “It was at the afterparty that she didn’t wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that. But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids.”

Despite Siwa calling the actress out for not including certain details on social media, she did note that Bure apologized to her. “It was sweet,” she told Page Six of their phone call. “She apologized and we talked and it was cool.”