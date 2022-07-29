JoJo Siwa Says Candace Cameron Bure ‘Didn’t Share All the Details’ of Their Call After Viral TikTok

Jojo Siwa before a game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers on LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium on June 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

JoJo Siwa is giving her side of the story once more. After Siwa stated that Fuller House‘s Candance Cameron Bure was the rudest celebrity she ever met, Bure explained what happened between her and the 19-year-old eight years prior in a video. But now, Siwa is stating there’s more to the story that Bure left out.

Explore Explore JoJo Siwa See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Page Six caught up with Siwa on Thursday (July 28) and asked for her thoughts on the matter. “We did speak on the phone. She shared that in her [Instagram video]…she didn’t share all of the details of the meeting,” she said.

“It was at the afterparty that she didn’t wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that,” the dancer continued. “But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids.”

Bure recalled their meeting a little bit differently in her video and said, “She [Siwa] said ‘I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said “Can I have a picture with you?” and you said to me “Not right now.” And then proceeded to do what you were doing and taking pictures with other people on the red carpet.’”

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Bure’s 23-year-old daughter Natasha chimed in to defend her mother. “Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience,'” she wrote. “This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this.”

Thinking back on the situation, Siwa told Page Six, “It’s just one of those memories. When you’re little and somebody says something to you, and you just never forget it as long as you live — I think we’ve all had that moment — and I feel like this was that moment for me.”

And though the Siwa and Bure’s interaction has caused a stir on the internet, it appears the Dance Moms alum is trying to move forward from the drama. “It was sweet,” she said of their phone call. “She apologized and we talked and it was cool.”