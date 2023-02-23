JoJo to Make Her Broadway Debut as ‘Moulin Rouge’s Satine: ‘This Is All a Dream Come True’

Moulin Rouge! has found a new Satine. On Thursday (Feb. 23), the Broadway musical announced that “Get Out (Leave)” singer JoJo will be joining the cast starting this spring. JoJo’s appearance in Moulin Rouge! will serve as her Broadway debut.

Explore Explore JoJo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I can’t believe I’m finally able to say this… I’m making my Broadway debut in MOULIN ROUGE!!!” JoJo excitedly shared with followers on Instagram. “When I first saw this musical I fell instantly head over heels in love. I watched from the edge of my seat, hanging onto every word of every song. This show is a full on feast for the senses and the opportunity to play Satine feels like the culmination of so many dreams. I cannot believe I get to join this phenomenal cast and company!!!! You guys blow me away!!!”

She continued, “Special love & respect to @ashleyloren who currently SLAYS as Satine: theee most incredible badass singer actress artist i’m lucky to call friend and experience her sisterhood and generosity of spirit. * Thank you to the amazing producers and directorial staff for believing in me like you do. Performing on Broadway and living in NYC?! This is all a dream come true. I know this show means so much to so many and I promise to put all I have into every single night as Satine.”

JoJo will take the stage at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre starting on Tuesday, April 11. The limited engagement will last for 14 weeks, and concludes on July 16. Derek Klena will return to Moulin Rouge! as Christian. Ashley Loren, the production’s current Satine, and Aaron Tveit (Christian) will deliver their final performances on April 9.

See JoJo’s Instagram post below.