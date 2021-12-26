JoJo and Actor Dexter Darden Are Engaged

JoJo and Dexter Darden are engaged. The singer and actor shared their happy news on Dec. 25.

“forever with YOU? Sign me UP,” JoJo gushed in a Christmas day post on Instagram, where she uploaded a series of photos and video clips celebrating the couple’s special moment — including a closeup of a sparkling engagement ring.

“celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!!” she wrote.

Explore Explore JoJo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

JoJo added, “thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one.”

“Yupppppp,” Darden, who plays Devante Young on Peacock’s Saved by the Bell, commented on the post. “thank you for being my forever.”

The singer, whose Trying Not to Think About It EP was released in October, recently performed for the Miss Universe pageant after returning to the stage for a mini tour in the fall. She’ll be back on the road in 2022.

“I want to tell my fans: You’ve given me so much,” she wrote in an October article for Billboard. “I hope that what I’m able to give you makes you just a sliver as happy as what you make me like your support. You sing these words back to me. You talking s— with me on Twitter — like, it’s so cool to be connected with all these people around the world through music, and through a similar spirit. A lot of us have lived different lives, but we’ve all felt similar ways and I think that’s really powerful.”

See their sweet post on Instagram.