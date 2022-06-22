Johnny Depp Going on European Tour With Hollywood Vampires

Johnny Depp and Joe Perry of The Hollywood Vampires perform at The Greek Theatre on May 11, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Fresh off his headline-making defamation trial, Johnny Depp will be joining his Hollywood Vampires bandmates on a tour of Europe.

The band announced the six-date run, which kicks off almost exactly one year from now, on Wednesday (June 22). “The Hollywood Vampires are BACK!! We’re coming to Germany and Luxembourg Summer 2023! Tickets go on sale Monday 27 June at 11:00am CET. Keep an eye out for more to come…,” the group captioned the post on social media.

Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen will kick off the tour June 20, 2023, at Rudolf-Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany, followed by shows in Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg’s Rockhal; Olympiahalle in Munich; Stadtpark in Hamburg; Berlin’s Zitadelle Spandel; and Zitadelle Mainz in Mainz, Germany.

The embattled actor recently made a surprise appearance at a Jeff Beck concert at the end of May in London, performing their 2020 John Lennon remake “Isolation” just two days after his team of lawyers made closing arguments in his bitterly contested defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. (Depp was ultimately awarded more than $10 million in damages by the judge, while the Aquaman actress received just $2 million in her libel countersuit.)

Days after the show, Depp and Beck announced they’d be releasing a joint album titled 18 this summer. Due July 15, the 13-track collection will feature two originals by the onetime Captain Jack Sparrow (“Sad Motherf—-in’ Parade” and “This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamar”) as well as covers of classic songs by The Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye, Janis Ian, The Velvet Underground and others.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Vampires most recent album was 2019’s Rise, which coincidentally also featured a guest appearance by Beck on album cut “Welcome to Bushwhackers.”

Check out Hollywood Vampires’ European tour announcement below.