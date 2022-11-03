Johnny Depp to Appear in Rihanna’s ‘Savage x Fenty Vol. 4’ Show

Johnny Depp will be appearing in Rihanna‘s upcoming Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show, Billboard can confirm.

The news was first reported by TMZ Thursday (Nov. 3). According to the publication, Depp won’t be walking the runway as a model, but will instead be a celebrated guest at the center of a “star” moment in the show. He becomes the first man to take on the role, following previous “star” moments dedicated to Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu in past Savage x Fenty shows. TMZ also reported that the actor has already filmed his portion of the show.

Related Rihanna’s ‘Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4’: See Exclusive Photos of Anitta, Burna Boy & More Performers

Depp will model items from Ri’s men’s collection, according to the publication. Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show premieres on Amazon’s Prime Video Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Billboard has reached out to Rihanna’s team for comment.

The show comes about five months after the conclusion of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s highly publicized libel trial, in which he sued Aquaman actress Amber Heard — his ex-wife — for penning a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post about her experiences as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard countersued Depp over statements made by his attorney concerning her abuse claims, and the Virginia jury found both parties liable. However, Depp was awarded significantly more damages than Heard.

Depp’s participation in Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 follows his surprise August appearance at the 2022 VMAs, for which his face was digitally edited onto the helmet of a life-size Moon Person that floated from the rafters during the show’s opening moments.