John Travolta Makes Zach Braff & Donald Faison’s ‘Wildest Fantasies’ Come True With T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial

The trio switch up the lyrics to "Summer Nights" from the 1978 classic musical film Grease in the new ad.

Donald Faison, John Travolta and Zach Braff in T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial
Donald Faison, John Travolta and Zach Braff in T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial Screenshot

Zach Braff and Donald Faison tell us more, tell us more about T-Mobile Home Internet in a new Super Bowl commercial on Thursday (Feb. 9), set to the tune of the Grease hit “Summer Nights” and featuring Danny Zuko himself, John Travolta.

The one-minute, Panay Films-produced ad opens with Travolta feeling frustrated over installing home Internet as the opening notes of “Summer Nights” begin to play. That’s when Faison and Braff jump in to help their neighbor out. “Try T-Mobile, it sets up so fast/ It’s like WiFi that runs on 5G/ Home internet from T-Mobile?/ Wait ’til you see!” the trio sings, switching up the lyrics to the iconic song.

“It was such an honor to sing and dance with John,” Braff said in a statement to Billboard. “Donald and I are both fans of musical theater, so getting the opportunity to perform ‘Summer Nights’ with Danny Zuko himself was beyond our wildest fantasies. John could not have been more kind and humble. Donald and I both took turns peppering him with questions about his many beloved roles and he was so generous with his funny anecdotes. Donald had MANY Face/Off questions. I got to ask all about the dance sequence in Pulp Fiction. We had so much fun.”

Faison added: “It was a joy to work with John Travolta and to sing our version of such an iconic song. I couldn’t believe it when Zach and I were told it was going to happen. We danced with joy over FaceTime!”

Billboard also snagged an exclusive video of Faison and Braff having an absolute blast recording the song in the studio. Check it out below, and catch the T-Mobile Home Internet commercial when it airs during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, with kick-off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

