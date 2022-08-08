John Travolta Mourns the Death of ‘Dearest’ Olivia Newton-John: ‘Yours From the Moment I Saw You’

John Travolta took to Instagram on Monday (Aug. 8) to mourn the loss of his Grease co-star, Olivia Newton-John, who died earlier in the day at age 73.

My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” he sweetly wrote alongside a throwback photo of the iconic actress. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Travolta and Newton-John co-starred as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson in the 1978 classic film, Grease, in which they performed multiple duets together including “Summer Nights” and, of course, “You’re the One That I Want.”

In 2018, the duo reunited to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic movie musical. They joined the movie’s director Randal Kleiser and costars Didi Conn and Barry Pearl at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science’s special screening and Q&A in honor of the film.

The “Physical” singer’s official Facebook page announced the news of her passing on Monday (Aug. 8), writing in a statement, “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The post continued, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).”

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 at the age of 43, and returned in 2013. In May 2019, she revealed that the disease had spread to her back. “It’s almost like, I think I know what the statistics are. And if, and, but I put them away. But I’m gonna live longer than that. I’ve made that decision. And I don’t buy into the statistics ‘cause I think they can make you really nervous,” she said at the time.

“It’s a decision how you choose to feel about something. So, I’ve chosen that path,” she continued in a positive light. “I’m happy. I’m lucky. I’m grateful. I have much to live for. And I intend to keep on livin’ it.”