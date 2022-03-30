John Stamos Remembers Taylor Hawkins as ‘the Best Stick Flipper’ With Sweet Video: Watch

John Stamos took to social media on Tuesday (March 29) to share a charming video of his late friend Taylor Hawkins.

“Hey kiddos,” the rocker says in the clip as he casually wanders through his house. “Guess you guys are hanging out with Stamos today. My name is Taylor Hawkins; I play drums in the Foo Fighters. Stamos is a good buddy of mine, he’s a good guy, I really like him a lot. He’s a great drummer. Just a great dude, all that stuff.

“But I’m a little upset with him actually, I gotta be honest with you” the late drummer then deadpans. “Because I was supposed to do that GEICO commercial. You know that GEICO commercial where he flips the stick? That was mine! Originally that was mine. But they decided to go with Stamos ’cause he’s better looking!…But I’m the best stick flipper around. Sorry, Stamos, I got this. It goes me, Tommy Lee, Stamos.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins See latest videos, charts and news

While the context for the video remains unclear, the Full House star couldn’t help but wholeheartedly concur with his late friend in the caption, writing, “Yes, Taylor you are the best stick flipper and I miss you pal! #gonewaytoof–kingsoon.”

In the wake of Hawkins’ sudden and tragic death on Friday (March 25) in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, other stars have shared heartfelt tributes to the beloved drummer, including Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and many more.

The Foo Fighters, meanwhile, have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates as they grieve the loss of their bandmate and friend. The band was also slated to take the stage at the upcoming Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3), but it remains unclear whether they will make an appearance.

Watch Stamos’ sweet memory of Hawkins below.