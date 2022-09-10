John Michael Montgomery Recovering After ‘Serious’ Tour Bus Accident

Country singer John Michael Montgomery was involved in a “serious accident” on his way to a concert in North Carolina on Friday (Sept. 9).

“Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries,” Montgomery wrote in an update to fans on Facebook the day after the incident.

“Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well,” he said.

“I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon,” he added in his note. “I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns.”

Montgomery — who’s the brother of Montgomery Gentry‘s Eddie Montgomery — has had several hits on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart, including seven No. 1s: “I Love the Way You Love Me” (1993), “I Swear” (1994), “Be My Baby Tonight” (1994), “If You’ve Got Love” (1994), “I Can Love You Like That” (1995), “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)” (1995) and “The Little Girl” (2000). His 1994 album Kickin’ It Up and 1995’s John Michael Montgomery topped the Hot Country Albums chart, and Kickin’ It Up also made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

His next tour date is scheduled for Sept. 24, in Shipshewana, Indiana. A list of current tour dates can be found on his website.

See his post about the bus accident below.