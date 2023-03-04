×
John Mellencamp Donates Archives to Indiana University

The collection will include original creative works, photographs, instruments and other memorabilia.

John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp performs during Farm Aid 2018 at Xfinity Theatre on Sept. 22, 2018 in Hartford, Connecticut.   Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is donating an archived collection of his life and work to Indiana University, IU President Pamela Whitten announced Friday (March 3).

The collection will include original creative works, photographs, instruments and other significant memorabilia related to his music, artwork, social activism and philanthropy, Whitten said.

“His collection will be an incredible resource for arts scholars and a clear source of inspiration to our students,” Whitten said.

A sculpture honoring Mellencamp’s artistic legacy will be commissioned for the Bloomington campus, Whitten said. The sculpture will sit near the Fine Arts Plaza on the campus and symbolize the strong connection Mellencamp has to his southern Indiana roots.

