John Mellencamp Decries Antisemitism At Rock Hall Induction: ‘Silence Is Complicity’

While inducting entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman — the famed attorney for artists including Bruce Springsteen and Mariah Carey — longtime friend and client John Mellencamp took a moment to make his words count.

Before welcoming the “true mensch” to the stage to accept his honor, Mellencamp said, “Allen is Jewish, and I bring that up for one reason: I’m a gentile, and my life has been enriched by countless Jewish people.”

“I cannot tell you how fucking important it is to speak out if you’re an artist against antisemitism,” he continued. “I don’t give a f–k, I don’t care [what you are]. Here’s the trick: Silence is complicity. I’m standing here tonight loudly and proudly with Allen, his family and all of my Jewish friends and all of the Jewish people of the world.”

“F–k antisemtisim, and f–k anybody who says anything in that manner.”

Mellencamp’s comments come on the heels of antisemetic comments made by Kanye West in the past weeks, resulting in him being dropped from countless partnerships.

Grubman — along with Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson — was the recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which took place this year in Los Angeles, will air Nov. 19 on HBO.