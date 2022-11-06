×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

John Mellencamp Decries Antisemitism At Rock Hall Induction: ‘Silence Is Complicity’

While inducting entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman into the Rock Hall, John Mellencamp denounced antisemitism in his speech.

John Mellencamp The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
John Mellencamp performs on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Feb. 1, 2018. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

While inducting entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman — the famed attorney for artists including Bruce Springsteen and Mariah Carey — longtime friend and client John Mellencamp took a moment to make his words count.

Explore

Explore

John Mellencamp

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Before welcoming the “true mensch” to the stage to accept his honor, Mellencamp said, “Allen is Jewish, and I bring that up for one reason: I’m a gentile, and my life has been enriched by countless Jewish people.”

Related

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo Honors Carly Simon at Rock Hall, Sings 'You're So Vain'

“I cannot tell you how fucking important it is to speak out if you’re an artist against antisemitism,” he continued. “I don’t give a f–k, I don’t care [what you are]. Here’s the trick: Silence is complicity. I’m standing here tonight loudly and proudly with Allen, his family and all of my Jewish friends and all of the Jewish people of the world.”

“F–k antisemtisim, and f–k anybody who says anything in that manner.”

Mellencamp’s comments come on the heels of antisemetic comments made by Kanye West in the past weeks, resulting in him being dropped from countless partnerships.

Grubman — along with Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson — was the recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which took place this year in Los Angeles, will air Nov. 19 on HBO.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad