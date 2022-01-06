John Mayer Tests Positive to COVID-19

John Mayer has tested positive to the novel coronavirus, forcing him to miss his planned appearance with Dead & Company at Playing in the Sand festival.

Mayer returned a positive test just prior to leaving for Mexico, where the event is due to take place this weekend and next.

The show will go on. “We came down here to have fun. Unfortunately some of our brothers cannot make it but fun is what we’re going to have,” comments Dead & Company’s Bobby Weir in a statement.

In these “unprecedented times fans should expect many rare and different tunes,” the message continues.

Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming “Playing in the Sand” event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10…

Dead & Company, a spin-off of The Grateful Dead, is the headline act at Playing in the Sand, set to take place in Riviera Cancun over the weekends of Jan. 7-10 and Jan. 13-16.

He’s the second Dead & Company bandmate to fall ill in recent days. Earlier, drummer Bill Kreutztmann pulled out of the Mexico dates, noting his doctor ordered him to “sit this one out” due to ongoing health complications.

Mayer last year dropped with his eighth solo studio album Sob Rock, which led Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart and peaked at No. 2 on the all-genres Billboard 200. With Dead & Company, Mayer plays lead guitar along with lead and backing vocal duties.