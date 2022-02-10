John Mayer Stops Hollywood Concert to Get Help for Fan With Medical Issue

During his concert for SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series at the Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday night (Feb. 9), John Mayer stopped the show to help a fan with an apparent medical issue in the crowd.

When Mayer noticed that a fan had possibly fainted in the audience, he stopped singing and immediately called for medics to help. As his band quietly vamped in the background, Mayer then asked to stop the music altogether.

“Is she conscious? Give me a thumbs-up if she’s alert,” Mayer asked the people around her, who responded with a round of thumbs-ups. “I’m gonna step off the stage for a second,” Mayer added before leading his band offstage.

When he returned, Mayer reassured the crowd that the woman was going to be fine. “Anyone in the crowd who’s worried, I’m told she waved goodbye, so she’s OK,” he said, adding, “The system works.”

The ordeal went down as Mayer was in the final stretches of the 2006 Continuum ballad “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room,” and when he came back, he launched into the much more upbeat Grammy-winning single “Waiting on the World to Change” from the same album.

Mayer’s abundance of caution comes a few days after Billie Eilish briefly stopped her show on Saturday night to help a fan in the crowd who needed an inhaler, according to concert footage captured by fans.

Wednesday’s hour-plus concert — hosted by Andy Cohen, who introduced his friend as “The King of Sob Rock” — aired live on SiriusXM’s The Spectrum (channel 28) and on the SXM app and will be rebroadcast throughout the week. On Friday, Cohen’s sit-down interview with Mayer will air on Radio Andy (channel 102) at 7 p.m. ET, and his concert will re-air on Andy Cohen’s Kiki Lounge (channel 312) at 8 p.m. ET. The concert will also air in its entirety on Saturday as part of the Pandora LIVE series at 9 p.m. (RSVP here).

Next up: Mayer kicks off his Sob Rock Tour on Feb. 17 in Albany, N.Y. The Palladium set definitely served as a preview of the trek, with Mayer performing six songs from the July 2021 album, including “New Light,” “Last Train Home” and “Wild Blue,” which just became the rocker’s eighth No. 1 hit on Billboard‘s Adult Alternative Airplay chart.