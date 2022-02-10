John Mayer Says Bob Saget Was ‘One of My Favorite People in the Galaxy’

John Mayer is continuing to mourn the loss of his dear friend Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on January 9, 2022.

Ahead of his SiriusXM and Pandora Small Stage Series Show on Wednesday (Feb. 9), the “New Light” singer sat down with Andy Cohen for a candid conversation, where he revealed that he’s been slowly working on a song for the late Full House star.

“I have this song that’s my friend, sort of my little collection plate for ideas or thoughts I have about Bob,” Mayer explained. “I put it in the plate and keep working on the song. I work on it when I’m in the car and driving. I know how the song goes. This song that I have is very much this connected tissue I have to him, and I just keep working on it.”

He continued, “Bob knew how much I loved him mostly because I said, ‘I love you too.’ And he engendered that relationship with us. I would not have said it to him as much if he had not said it to me first repeatedly.”

“I loved that guy so much,” he concluded. “That one was just no question. There are some times when we lose someone and we ask ourselves, ‘What’s my appropriate level of being upset? Where do I stand here in my level of upset?’ That one was right over me. That was someone that everyone knew, that in real time was like, this is one of my favorite people in the galaxy, and I’m proud of this relationship.”

Hours before Cohen and Mayer’s conversation, Saget’s relatives confirmed that authorities determined the cause of death to be head trauma. The message added that drugs and alcohol were not involved.

“They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the family stated of the investigation.

Following the tragic news, Mayer remembered his pal on Instagram on January 10. “I love you, Bob. I will never forget you. I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope I get to see you in my dreams. I will tell my kids about you. I’m taking you with me forever. I love you, Bob,” the singer captioned a single white square, with Saget’s username tagged.