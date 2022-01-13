John Mayer & Jeff Ross Share Memories of ‘Effusive’ Bob Saget While Picking Up His Car at the Airport

The entertainment industry continues to mourn the death of comedian and Full House star Bob Saget, who died Sunday, Jan. 9, at 65. On Wednesday (Jan. 12), his close friends John Mayer and Jeff Ross picked his car up from Los Angeles International Airport, and shared their grief with fans in a touching Instagram Live.

“I’ve just never known a human being on this Earth who could give that much love individually and completely to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their lives and they were a main character in his life,” Mayer gushed, holding back tears. “Everyone is so aware how universal Bob’s love for people was that nobody wants to step on anyone else’s toes, and the fear for me is that everyone, out of respect, demurs and defers. And that’s just because people understand how important their personal their relationship with Bob was.”

“He really was love,” Ross chimed in. “He represented that. He has a beautiful wife, three daughters, and then made his fake family from TV into his real family.”

“30,000 people are tied for third place,” Mayer added, as the duo laughed. “I’ll tell you this. Do you know how effusive you have to be in your love for everyone in your life for each and every person he loved to be told by another, ‘He loved you so much’?”

Mayer continued, “The affairs are in order in terms of not having to wonder how Bob felt about us.”

The duo went on to tell the heartwarming story of picking up the car from the airport. “The parking company was, let’s just say, unreceptive to the idea that we were helping out a friend who was no longer with us,” Mayer began.

“They were like, ‘If it was Stamos’ car, we would let you go,'” Ross teased, laughing through his grief.

“I’ll you something really sweet,” Mayer continued. “It was $250, and Jeff said, ‘I’d like to pay for it.’ […] I didn’t quite get why Jeff wanted to pay for it. I just thought, ‘Alright, it’s a potluck. Let everyone bring a dish.’ Then Jeff said, ‘Can I get the receipt?’ And the receipt was a card, and I went, ‘Oh,’ and then you said, ‘I just want to keep it in my wallet.’ That’s what we’re going to be doing for a while.”

“I just like to hold on to stuff,” Ross sentimentally concluded, adding that he also keeps his grandfather’s construction card in his wallet.

Watch the heart-wrenching Instagram Live, in which the duo fondly remember Saget’s positivity and kindness, in full here.